Heavy metals in drinking water: A danger nobody is talking about

Bengaluru: Bengaluru recently made headlines when it was discovered that heavy metals were accumulating in vegetables due to the use of wastewater for irrigation. If you look at the news nowadays, similar stories are becoming increasingly common. Speaking to The Hans India, Vijender Reddy Muthyala, Co-founder and CEO, Drink Prime explains on heavy metals in drinking water posing threat.

But have you ever thought about how the same wastewater could seep into the water pipes that supply water to your taps?

“Drinking water contamination with heavy metals is a serious and growing problem, but it is one that is not often discussed. But what exactly are heavy metals? For those who don’t know, heavy metals are a group of metallic elements that have a high density and are toxic to humans. They can enter drinking water from a variety of sources, including industrial wastewater, mining operations, and natural deposits”, explained Vijender Reddy Muthyala, Co-founder and CEO, DrinkPrime.

He further added, “Some of the most common heavy metals found in drinking water include arsenic, lead, cadmium, and mercury. These metals can have a variety of harmful effects on human health, even at low levels of exposure.”

Let’s have a look at some of them:

Arsenic- A known carcinogen, which can cause damage to the nervous system, skin, and lungs.

Lead- This is particularly toxic to children, as it can slow down their growth and development.

Cadmium- A bluish-white metal that can damage the kidneys and bones. It also has the potential to increase the risk of cancer.

Mercury- It can damage your immune system and the digestive system in the long run.

He mentioned, “Parents, if you still depend on tap water or water cans for your drinking water, here’s the bad news: Growing children are particularly vulnerable to the harmful effects of heavy metals in drinking water. Why? Because their bodies are still developing, and their organs are more vulnerable to damage. They also have a higher metabolic rate than adults, which means they absorb and process nutrients more quickly, including toxins.

And since their brains are still developing, heavy metal exposure can even damage their cognitive function in the long run”.

Why take such risks with our health, especially when it comes to our children?

This is why one has to be extra cautious about the water we drink. It is not merely a choice but a necessity for safeguarding our well-being. Given the dangers of heavy metals in drinking water, it is important to invest in a water purifier. When choosing a water purifier, it is important to consider the types of contaminants that are present in your tap water. This is because in addition to heavy metals, drinking water can also be contaminated with a variety of other pollutants, such as bacteria, viruses, and pesticides. A good water purifier can remove these pollutants as well, protecting you and your family from a wide range of health risks.

He recommended, “Even better if you can opt for a customized water purifier that will take into account the water quality fluctuations in your area. This is one of the best ways to protect yourself and your family from the dangers of contaminated drinking water.”

And yes, in recent years, there has been a growing awareness of the dangers of drinking contaminated water. However, many people are still unaware of this problem, and many homes still do not have a water purifier.

The only way to solve this is a shift in mindset towards water purification and water purifiers. This way we secure not only our health but the health of future generations too!