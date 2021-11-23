Heavy rains cause flooding in Yelahanka lake

Bengaluru: Due to the heavy rain in the city, in the Yelahanka zone, in the Kempegowda ward limits, Yelahanka Lake over-flowed and water flooded into Kendriya Vihar apartment and surrounding areas on late Sunday night. Several houses were inundated, with residents unable to get out of their homes.

On Sunday night, there was 130mm rainfall recorded in the Yelahanka zone. Due to which the Yelahanka Lake over-flowed when the wall broke and water flowed inside the Kendriya Vihar apartments and water was at 4-feet height and was flooded. The apartment has 604 flats and 1,600 residents.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) made arrangements such as milk, biscuits, candle, bread and drinking water facilities for the residents. The Yelahanka Zone, BBMP Joint Commissioner Poornima and other officials visited all the rain affected areas late night in Surabhi layout and surrounding areas in Yelahanka.

Meanwhile, over 18 NDRF teams used boats and tractors to ferry the residents in and out from the apartment. They ensured that no one faced any difficulties. The local MLA SR Vishwanath and BBMP Chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta visited the spot and reviewed the situation. The BBMP's revenue department reached out to the homes and assessed the damages caused due to the flooding.

The medical team from the BBMP was present, eight doctors were deployed in the place. During the 24 hours, a doctor and a team with basic life support ambulance was provided for the residents if they face any medical emergencies. If any residents wants to reach hospitals, they could use the ambulance for admissions, said one of the BBMP official.

Chief commissioner of BBMP, Gaurav Gupta said that there was 130mm rain in the Yelahanka zone and due to which the lake wall broke and water heavily flowed in the Rajakaluve and to the apartments near by and got flooded. From the Palike, we have assisted residents with food, milk and other necessary essentials and was distributed and necessary action has been taken.

The water which is clogged in the apartment has been channelized towards the canal. The canal which connects Yelahanka Lake to Jakkur lake is 8-feet and it has been requested to the government to expand the canal to 33 feet. In this regard, necessary action will be taken by the officials.

During the visit local MLA SR Vishwanath, Joint Commissioner Poornima, Chief Engineer Ranganath and other officers were present. In Yelahanka zone, several railway under bridges and roads were flooded, causing traffic jams. Tatanagar, Vidyaranyapura, Balaji Layout, Hebbal Sarovara Layout, Kodigehalli, Thindlu were badly affected.