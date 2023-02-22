Help preserve pristine glory of Kodagu: Minister to MLCs

Bengaluru: "Kodagu, which is one of the beautiful tourist destinations of the state, should not be turned into Switzerland or Kashmir. Kodagu should be preserved and developed as Kodagu only said Higher Education Minister Dr Ashwath Narayan. Answering to a question on behalf of minister Anand Singh which was raised by legislator Dr Thimmaiah during the question and answer session of the Legislative Council on Monday he said: ' Mysuru is famous tourist destination of south India. But though the chief minister during erstwhile government was from Mysuru it was not developed. The government committed to develop tourism spots which not developed by Congress government' he said. Then the minister rejected that Kodagu should be developed on the model of Switzerland and said, "Kodagu should not be made as Switzerland or Kashmir, Kodagu should be made as Kodagu only."

"There is a huge opportunity for tourism in the coastal region of the state and all kinds of arrangements including infrastructure will be made," replied Ashwath Narayan to Tourism Minister Anand Singh. Responding to BJP member Pratap Singh Nayak's question during the Legislative Council question and answer session, the minister said, "Rules have been simplified for the development work, so all measures will be taken for the development of tourist spots in the coastal region."

"It is true that there is disparity in the salary of graduate teachers. Step-off system is being implemented. A review will be conducted to correct all the omissions," said BC Nagesh, Minister of Primary and Secondary Education. Answering a question by BJP members SV Sankanur and Shashil Namoshi during the question and answer session of the Legislative Council, the Minister said, "It is true that there is injustice in the pay of promoted teachers, while those who are not promoted are getting more. But only the promoted are getting less. It will be rectified in the Seventh Pay Commission. Like a step off."

"We will review the implementation of the system and rectify all the deficiencies," he said. Answering a question from BJP member Talwar Sabanna, Dr. Ashwathtanarayan said, "Non-teaching staff in universities are not getting promoted at the required time. 75 per cent direct recruitment and 25 percent are being recruited on the basis of promotion. There is very little opportunity. The members have demanded that this should be checked and corrected, but the universities have full autonomy, according to which they are going to work out the direct recruitment and promotion work. We will send the recommendation sent by the university to the governor. There is no confusion in this, there is all the opportunity for recruitment and promotion. and universities are doing it he said.