Hindus And Muslims Come Together To Celebrate Ashtur jathra In Karnataka

A significant number of Hindus and Muslims came together in Bidar to celebrate the famed Hindu festival, Ashtur jathra, at a time when the state is attempting to keep Muslims away from religious fairs.



Muslims paid tribute to Ahmed Shah Wali, while Hindu worshippers offered prayers to Allama Prabhu. In Ashtur, both prayers and poojas were performed at the same time. This year's three-day Hindu-Muslim jathra was notable because it was held after a two-year Covid-hit period. During the fair, which finished on Wednesday, a large number of individuals of various religions attended cultural events, deepotsavas, and music acts.

Several worshippers who flocked to Ashtur near Bidar, where the fair takes place, believe it is an important annual event that brings Hindus and Muslims together. People of all sects, castes, and creeds offer prayers at the same location. At a time when measures are being made to disrupt the age-old ritual of jathras, there is no discrimination between devotees.

An enthusiastic follower of the jathra said that both Hindus and Muslims accept prasad, and devotees engage in bhajans, kawalis, pravachans, and all of the jathra's ceremonies. Devotees bring naivedya and fruits to Hazrat Sultan Ahmed Shah Wali's grave as well as to Allama Prabhu Devaru. Devotees said that the jathra also commemorates Hazrat Sultan Ahmed Shah Wali's birthday. The fair drew a large throng since it was held after a two-year hiatus owing to the pandemic.

Children were entertained by a private firm owned by Telangana's Mirza Beg, and several cultural events were also arranged. The fair's centrepiece was the deepotsava, which was followed by bhajans and qawwalis performed by renowned artists. The devotees took part in different festivities, ceremonies, and cultural extravaganzas throughout the three nights.