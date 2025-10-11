  • Menu
Hospital staffer ends life alleging honeytrap and blackmail

A young biomedical technician working at the Government Lady Goschen Hospital here reportedly took his own life after claiming harassment by a group that allegedly trapped him using a private video and demanded money.

The deceased, identified as Abhishek from Parpady in Nitte, left behind a detailed death note naming four persons — Nireeksha, Rahul, Rakesh, and Taslim. He accused them of repeated blackmail and physical as well as mental harassment, stating that they threatened to kill him if he failed to pay. Police said a case has been registered, and the probe will focus on the people mentioned in the note.

