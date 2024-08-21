Hotel Mayura Royal Heritage: KSTDC expands footprint in Ooty with the addition of second property

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) is pleased to announce the addition of a second property in Ooty, the "Hotel Mayura Royal Heritage." Situated just 1 kilometer from the renowned Mayura Sudarshan, this expansive 17-acre property, once the residence of the Mysore Maharaja's Diwan, has been meticulously restored to offer guests a luxurious stay steeped in the elegance and grandeur of a bygone era.

Today marks the official inauguration of Hotel Mayura Royal Heritage, further solidifying KSTDC’s commitment to expanding its presence in Ooty and preserving historical landmarks. This significant development highlights KSTDC's dedication to offering unique experiences that reflect the cultural heritage of the region. Although the property has been unveiled, it will begin welcoming guests from 1st September 2024.

Guests staying at Hotel Mayura Royal Heritage will have access to a range of premium facilities, including a selection of 21 rooms with stunning scenic views—6 Wood Houses, 8 Dome Houses, and 7 Heritage rooms. The property also features a multi-cuisine restaurant, a corporate boardroom accommodating up to 25 people, an indoor game room, a kids' play area, complimentary WiFi, free entry to the Karnataka Siri Horticulture Garden, and tour arrangements for exploring the Nilgiris. Ample parking space is also available for all guests.

M Srinivas, Chairman, KSTDC said “We are thrilled to unveil Hotel Mayura Royal Heritage, a remarkable addition to our portfolio in Ooty. This property not only reflects the rich cultural heritage and grandeur of the Mysore era but also underscores our commitment to providing exceptional and unique experiences for travelers. As we expand our footprint, we remain dedicated to preserving historical landmarks and enhancing tourism in South India. We look forward to welcoming guests to this exquisite destination and offering them a memorable stay.”

This addition brings the total number of properties managed by KSTDC to 27, as the organization continues to expand its footprint across key tourist destinations in South India.