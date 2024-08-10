How Karnataka’s ‘Boseraju Formula’ won TG for Congress

Bengaluru: Knowing his political astuteness and administrative acumen, the All India Congress Committee made N S Boseraju minister first and MLC later. Presently, he is the Minister for Science & Technology and Minor Irrigation. It is a rare thing to happen in Indian politics. “Boseraju Ji is a man with a rare vision for development and is known for his dedication to the cause he champions,” senior Congress leaders in Telangana stated during the 2023 election campaign.

Boseraju’s relentless campaign in the Karnataka and Telangana state assembly elections in 2023 had created a new generation of politicians who worked together and unitedly for the delivery of social justice to the people. “We must give the winning edge to the right candidate who will deliver the party’s social justice push,” Boseraju said in party meetings.

This had worked like a charm in Karnataka politics and later got traction in Telangana state under the name ‘Boseraju Formula’. The ‘Boseraju Formula’ has come to be known in political circles in not just Karnataka but also in Telangana and has brought party leaders and workers on the same page.

Originally introduced as a demonstration of party gratitude, the “Boseraju formula” gained traction as leaders dissatisfied with ticket allocations or those defecting from other parties sought similar treatment.

NS Boseraju’s unconventional induction into the Siddaramaiah Cabinet, despite not being an MLC or MLA, was emblematic of this formula, symbolising acknowledgement for his election efforts, party loyalty, and previous party roles. The Boseraju formula has led to the Congress party’s victory in both states.