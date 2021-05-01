Hubballi Bicycle Club launches ‘relief riders’ to help people in lockdown

Hubballi: Karnataka's twin cities Hubballi-Dharwad get a 'relief riders' which works closely with people finding it difficult to get medicines and other essentials during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.



As the State is under 14 days lockdown to break the virus chain, the Hubballi Bicycle Club, in collaboration with Urban Morph, has come up with the noble idea of distributing medicines and other necessities to citizens especially the elderly and other vulnerable persons in the twin cities. The help riders of the cycling club will send the goods to people's doorsteps after they get a phone call.

A member from the club says during this pandemic, many States have imposed lockdown leaving people stranded. Here in the twin cities, especially in Dharwad, elderly couples are finding it difficult to get supplies of medicines and groceries. So over 250-member Relief Riders with around 10 working as relief riders have bcome very useful to people caught in lockdown. He said that as they continue to get further phone calls requesting the service, they would deploy more members to the cause.

"To avail the service, the elderly or vulnerable can call the given contact numbers and we will send our volunteers to their houses between 6 am and 10 am. Once they get the delivery, they can pay the cost of the medicine to our volunteers. The relief rider service was launched on Thursday and delivery will start from Friday morning," says the bicycle club statement.

Contact numbers of Relief Riders



Hubballi: 9980561546/ 9845457758/9902350025

Dharwad: 9886224624/ 9742424226/9741719926