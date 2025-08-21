Hubballi- Dharwad civic body to launch street dog adoption

Hubballi: In an effort to tackle the growing menace of street dogs, the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) has come up with a new initiative that is drawing public appreciation. Alongside sterilization and relocation measures, the civic body has now introduced a street dog adoption scheme, offering citizens a chance to provide homes to abandoned puppies.

The Supreme Court had earlier directed urban local bodies to construct shelters and implement effective measures to control stray dog attacks.

Responding to increasing public pressure, HDMC has estimated that more than 35,000 stray dogs roam the twin cities. While sterilization surgeries are being conducted at a facility in Shivalinga, officials believe adoption will help reduce the numbers in a more humane manner.

“Stray puppies are often abandoned after birth when their mothers die or move away. These helpless puppies turn into street dogs, adding to the menace. By giving them up for adoption, the problem can be reduced significantly,” explained Dr. Sridhar Dandennavar, HDMC health officer.

Dr. Dandennavar added, “We have been running this adoption scheme on a pilot basis for three years with the support of NGOs. The campaign not only helps reduce stray numbers but also ensures the puppies receive love, care and a permanent home.”

The initiative has gained support from seven organizations and will formally be launched on August 24 at Tolanakere. Interested residents can register online using a QR code shared on social media, which displays photographs of available puppies. Those unable to scan the code may attend the event directly and choose a puppy. Vaccination and collars will be provided by the corporation before handing over the puppies.

Animal welfare activists have also welcomed the move. Ramesh Bhajantri of Human World for Animals said, “We have created a Google form to make adoption easier. Only orphaned puppies will be given for adoption; those still with their mothers will not be separated. Our target is to find homes for 50 puppies in this drive, and registrations are already coming in.”Activists highlight that local breeds are better suited for the region’s climate and require less maintenance than expensive foreign breeds.

They argue that adopting street dogs not only reduces costs for owners but also builds loyalty and safety at home, while cutting down on stray attacks in public spaces.