Hubballi Police Cracked Kidnapping Case Within Three Hours

Within three hours of receiving the report on Sunday, Hubballi police were able to solve a kidnapping case involving a six-year-old girl. The kidnapping occurred in Hubballi, and the girl was rescued in Bengaluru when the perpetrator was apprehended.



Shabnam Gadagkar, 19 years old, lived in the city's Ramalingeshwar Nagar and had a close relationship with her next-door neighbour and distant relative Aslam Ballari. Aslam's six-year-old daughter was also a sharing a very close relation with Shabnam. On Saturday afternoon, July 31, Shabnam told Ballari that she was going outside for some span of time, along with the six-year-old girl and would be back by evening. While she did not returned home back till late at night. Aslam called her several times, but she did not picked up any single calls and did not answer any of them. Aslam tried reaching to Shabnam's relatives and decided to wait until the next morning. They approached Gokul Road police on Sunday around 12 p.m. and told them about the incident. The cops wasted little time in tracing the position of the mobile tower and discovered that Shabnam was in Bengaluru and had not responded to any phone calls except one.

Meanwhile, wh en the police discovered that she was not accepting or making any calls but was in communication with her boyfriend on a regular basis, they contacted him and told him about the event. They also threatened him with legal action if he did not co-operate with the investigation. The boyfriend requested that Shabnam meet him at platform no. 6 of the Majestic Bus Stop, as directed by the police.