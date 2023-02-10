Huge crowds expected at Air Show-2023 from Feb 13-17

Bengaluru: The preparations for the 14th edition of the Air Show-2023 to be held in the Bengaluru have been made on a proper note, and the rush to buy tickets is increasing.

The air show will be held from February 13 to 17 at the Yelahanka Air Base and the ticket prices will be similar to the 2021 edition. Also Rs 5,000 for Indian nationals for commercial passes for the first 3 days of the air show. And 150 dollars is fixed for foreign nationals. Entry to the public has been allowed on February 16 and 17, and public passes are priced at Rs 2,500 for Indians and $50 for foreign nationals.

From February 14 to 17, General Passes allow access to the Air Show and Exhibition Area (ADVA) A pass to the air display viewing area alone is fixed at Rs 1,000 for Indians and $50 for foreign nationals. Discount has been given to customers who have booked tickets before December 31, 2022. In the previous edition, these tickets were priced at Rs 1,000 for Indians and $40 for foreigners.

Interested can book tickets at https://www.aeroindia.gov.in/ website address. After payment, the ticket will be sent to their e-mail address. After that, you can download the ticket via e-mail. This time entry to the air show is restricted for those below 12 years of age. It is suggested to follow the Covid guidelines compulsorily at the air show venue.

The Ministry of Defence said that this series is the biggest air show ever held in the country. The response of foreign companies to the exhibition held in 2021 when the Covid was severe was lukewarm. But, this time domestic organizations and foreign companies are participating in the exhibition in large numbers. In the shows so far, India has looked forward to foreign aircraft, foreign technology. In this exhibition, India is ready to showcase its achievements to the world.

This time the exhibition will be held in an area of 35,000 square feet. 731 companies and organisations have registered to participate in the exhibition. These include 633 Indian companies and 98 foreign companies. HAL, BEL, DRDO are the focal points of the exhibition. The equipment and aerial technologies jointly developed by these three organizations will be on display. The exhibition will be a platform to showcase the scale and nature of private sector participation in India's defense and aerospace sector.