I - Day celebrations: Dinesh Gundu Rao calls on faith leaders to champion peace

Mangaluru: On the 79th Independence Day, District In-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao hoisted the national flag at Nehru Maidan and delivered a keynote speech emphasising the critical role of religious harmony in fostering development. He urged leaders of temples, mosques, and churches to educate their congregations about the importance of peace and social cohesion.

He also appealed to artists from the realms of theatre, drama, and Yakshagana to propagate messages of unity through their art. He reiterated that collective effort must drive inclusive growth and said that paying homage to the martyrs who fought for India’s freedom is every citizen’s solemn duty.

Assuring that the police would have full authority to maintain peace and prevent external disruptions, the minister mentioned that peace and harmony dialogues with community leaders have commenced, and ensuing action is underway based on mutual consensus. The Independence Day parade featured disciplined processions by police, reserve forces, KSRP, NCC cadets, Scouts and Guides, and members of the Bharat Seva Dal.

Government and civic dignitaries in attendance included MP Brijesh Chowta, MLA Vedavyasa Kamath, MLC Ivan D’Souza, former MLA Harish Kumar, District Commissioner Darshan H.V., Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy, IGP Amit Singh, SP Dr. Arun Kumar, and District Panchayat CEO Vinayak Narwade.