I have not seen such ‘arrogant’ officer as Sindhuri: Shilpa Nag

Mysuru : Former Mysuru City Corporation commissioner Shilpa Nag on Sunday stuck to her allegations against former district commissioner Rohini Sindhuri after handing over charge to new civic chief Lakshmikanth Reddy.

Speaking to reporters, the IAS officer said that she had never seen such an 'arrogant' officer as Sindhuri in her career.

"Who allowed real estate brokers into the official residence? Who played favours with them?" said Nag. She said a comparison of the track record of her and Sindhuri would bring out the truth.

She asserted that she had accounted for Rs 12-crore CSR fund. "Not even a single rupee was taken in cash from corporate," she said.