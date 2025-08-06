ICSMET 2025 meet at Alliance University

Bengaluru: Alliance University, South India’s first UGC-recognized private university, recently hosted the International Conference on Smart Materials in Emerging Technologies (ICSMET 2025) in a hybrid format. Organised by the Department of Science, the three-day conference was an intellectual platform for leading academic scientists, researchers, industrialists, and scholars to exchange knowledge and insights on advanced materials and their applications in emerging technologies.

The conference saw over 100 participants, including eight keynote speakers and 80 oral presentations across Physics, Chemistry, Engineering, and Biological Sciences. Institutions from India and abroad took part, encouraging collaboration across disciplines and countries. Researchers from India, Italy, and Malaysia, contributed, building stronger global academic ties.