'Indefinite' strike lasts only a few hours

Mangaluru: The State Government employees had begun their indefinite strike on Wednesday after they had scheduled to start it on 1 March. This indefinite strike however, lasted only a few hours and was called off after the State Government announced a 17% hike in their salaries.

This indefinite strike was held to address the interests of State Government employees with regard to revision of salaries. According to the employees, the state budget did not include revision of their salaries and thereby, the strike was called for.

The Government employees who supported this strike did not show up at their respective offices and only a few made it. There was no sign of demonstrations, marches, tents, placards or scenarios of sloganeering as the turn out didn't have the numbers.

In certain State Government run offices in Mangaluru and Udupi had witnessed a brief halt in providing services. The Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC), hospital outpatient service, several government schools and colleges were part of the strike too.

While the emergency services in hospitals was not halted, doctors and medical staff were seen tending to patients with black badges on. The humanitarian aspects of doctors were upheld by them as there were no cases of inpatients in hospitals being abandoned by their doctors to partake in the strike.

The public who had visited State Government offices mid-week however were seen going back after finding the offices closed or barely having anyone to help them.

Employees of State Government schools and colleges including teachers had declared a holiday on Wednesday so that they may observe the strike. The degree examinations under Mangalore University that were scheduled to be held on Wednesday were postponed by the administration.

As it appears that doctors took much of the brunt in this short lived strike, the other Government employees who observed the strike had a half day of holiday. After hearing the news of 17% hike, they promptly complied to returning to their duties.

The State Government on the other hand, could have issued a statement about the hike way before the disgruntled employees began the strike. The hike announcement almost appears to be delayed, just so as to see the extent of standstill that the state would face.