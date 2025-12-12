India-Japan Higher Education Conclave 2025 held

O P Jindal Global University (JGU) hosted the senior delegation from the University of Tokyo at the India-Japan Higher Education Conclave 2025 in Bengaluru on Thursday on the theme “Future of Global Education in India and Japan: Exchanging Knowledge and Innovation; Ai & The Future of Jobs”.

The Chief Guest at the academic event was Dr. M. C. Sudhakar, Higher Education Minister, Government of Karnataka.

The Minister gave the opening address and spoke about the new developments in higher education in India and welcome the new partnerships with Japan with whom India share a warm, historical and strategic relationship.

The guest of honour and inaugural address was given by Dilip Thakore, Editor - Education World.

K. Jairaj IAS, Former Additional Chief Secretary, Government of Karnataka gave the introductory remarks. The Keynote Address was given by Viswanath PS, Managing Director & CEO, Randstad India.