India Maritime Week 2025 Inaugurated by Amit Shah; NMPA Signs MoUs Worth ₹52,599 Crore

Mumbai/Mangaluru: Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah inaugurated India Maritime Week (IMW) 2025 at the NESCO Exhibition Centre in Mumbai, marking the launch of what is being described as the world’s largest maritime gathering. The event was attended by Union Minister for Ports, Shipping & Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Goa Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant, Ministers of State Shantanu Thakur, and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar.

Held under the theme “Uniting Oceans, One Maritime Vision,” IMW 2025 has drawn over 100,000 participants from 85 countries, with more than 500 exhibitors, 350 speakers, and 12 parallel conferences across five days. The event underscores India’s ambitions to emerge as a global maritime superpower by 2047.

In his address, Amit Shah described India’s maritime sector as a “symbol of strength, stability, and sustainability.” He said this was India’s “maritime moment,” transforming the Gateway of India into the Gateway of the World. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reforms for placing India at the centre of the Indo-Pacific and Global South maritime networks.

Union Minister Sonowal called IMW 2025 a turning point, noting India’s port capacity had doubled to 2,700 MTPA, while inland waterway cargo rose from 6.9 MMT to 145 MMT in a decade.

The New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA), celebrating its Golden Jubilee, signed 18 MoUs worth ₹52,599 crore with MRPL, Reliance, HPCL, and others. Chairman Dr. A.V. Ramana highlighted NMPA’s success in PPP-driven innovation and sustainability. Karnataka Port Minister Mankal Vaidya lauded NMPA for quadrupling profits since 2019.

India Maritime Week 2025 continues till October 31, featuring 100 thematic sessions and state showcases aligned with the Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047.