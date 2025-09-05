India to witness rare total lunar eclipse on September 7

Bengaluru: Sky watchers in India will have the rare opportunity to witness a total lunar eclipse on the night of September 7, when the moon will appear in a striking copper-red hue, says Atul Bhat, an astrophysics professor of Udupi

During a total lunar eclipse, the Earth comes directly between the Sun and the Moon, blocking direct sunlight. The reddish glow occurs because Earth’s atmosphere scatters sunlight, allowing only longer red wavelengths to reach and reflect off the lunar surface.

According to astronomers, the brightness of celestial bodies is measured in magnitudes. While a full moon normally has a magnitude of around –13, this eclipse will dim the Moon to about –1.35 magnitude, making it 99.9% less bright. The eclipse will begin with the penumbral phase at 8:50 pm IST, though this will not be very noticeable. The umbral phase, when Earth’s shadow becomes visible on the Moon, will start around 9:57 pm. By 11:00 pm, the Moon will be fully immersed in Earth’s shadow, marking the start of totality. The eclipse will peak at 11:41 pm and totality will last until 12:22 am, spanning one hour and 22 minutes. The Moon will gradually exit Earth’s shadow by 2:25 am.

The entire event will last about 5 hours and 27 minutes. It will be visible across India, as well as in China, Mongolia, central Russia, Sri Lanka, Southeast Asia, Gulf countries, parts of Africa, and Australia. Atul Bhat, said in a press note that the eclipse can be viewed safely with the naked eye, and urged enthusiasts to hope for clear skies to enjoy the spectacle.