Indian Air Force announces recruitment rallies

Bengaluru: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has announced a series of recruitment initiatives for the Agniveervayu and Airmen Intake 2026.

An open recruitment rally (Other than Science Stream) will be conducted by the 8 Airmen Selection Centre, Chennai, for Agniveervayu Intake 01/2026 from August 27 to September 07 at Air Force Station Tambaram, East Tambaram, Chennai – 600046.

The detailed notification outlining the eligibility criteria, terms and conditions for the recruitment rally is expected to be released shortly.

Meanwhile, online registration for Agniveervayu Intake 02/2026 for both male and female candidates commenced on 11 July (from 11:00 hrs) and will remain open until 31 July (up to 23:00 hrs).

Similarly, online applications for Airmen Intake 02/2026 under Group ‘Y’ (Non-Technical) Medical Assistant trade are being accepted during the same period — from July 11 to 31. The recruitment process will include a Physical Fitness Test, Written Test, Adaptability Test-I & II, and Medical Appointment