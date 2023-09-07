India's $775 bn stock boom at risk as small cap stocks overheat

Bengaluru: Karnataka Police have begun the probe into a case of 'love jihad' and sexual exploitation reported on social media by a woman, officials said on Thursday.

The post was made from the account of 'Gupta Bharat@artiniart1' on X (formerly Twitter). “Sir, I am victim of love jihad, rape, un-natural sex and forceful religious conversion. Kindly provide me police help in Bengaluru immediately as my life is in danger,” the post read.









Karnataka PoliceThe post was tagged to Bengaluru Police, Karnataka DGP and the Prime Minister’s Office.



Responding to the post, Bengaluru Police had asked the victim to share the residential address details to forward her petition to concerned police officers for necessary action.

The victim on Thursday in the latest post thanked the DCP Whitefield in Bengaluru. “Thank you, I am connected with the police inspector and he is taking my FIR on priority, I am assured of the security of my family and me,” the post read.

“I don’t want any media involvement, the police are taking care well,” the victim further stated.

The victim had earlier tagged multiple posts to the BJP minority leader, state committee member Nazia Elahi Khan. “I am a love jihad victim, can you plz listen to my case and see if you can fight my case,” the victim posted.

The victim further appealed to Nazia Elahi Khan to see her mail. “Kashmiri man became a Facebook friend, took money, and now when I asked to return the money he is threatening to harm me. Took my confidence to marry me later and then kept asking for money. Help me, no help I am getting from Kashmir police,” the post by the victim says.

The victim also stated in a post on November 17, 2022 to then Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao, present BJP leader that, “will you help? If I say that a Hindu girl had been promised for marriage then left behind by a Kashmiri Muslim guy.”

The jurisdictional Bellandur police have begun the investigation of the case.

More details are awaited The police have not issued an official statement in connection with the case.