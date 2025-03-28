Live
- Rajasthan CM launches development projects worth Rs 10,000 crore
- The 5 Best Telegram Client Apps for Android: Top Alternatives for Enhanced Messaging
- Centre clears transfer of two High Court judges
- Israel launches strong airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs
- Curfew imposed in Nepal as two die, 45 injured during pro-monarchy protests
- 60-hour constructive discussions during Budget session: Haryana CM
- Jumbo Circus Returns to Udupi After 10 Years, Shows Till April 28
- OMCs Assure Uninterrupted LPG Supply Amidst Strike
- Govt allocated Rs 919 lakh in 2023-24 to tackle AMR: Minister
- Delhi BJP chief accuses AAP of spreading lies on Rs 2,500 scheme for women
Inflammatory Instagram Post by Youth Congress Leader
Belagavi Police Registers Case
Belagavi : Authorities have taken legal action against Muzammil Attar, the Youth Congress General Secretary, following a controversial social media update. Attar, a resident of Azad Nagar, found himself under scrutiny after sharing an Instagram post featuring images of tyrants Aurangzeb and Tipu Sultan.
He accompanied the post with the caption, "Baap Hai tumhare bhulna mat," paired with the dramatic tune "Jwaala Si Jalti Hai" from the film Agneepath movie, sparking immediate backlash.
The police swiftly responded by filing a case under Section 192 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which addresses actions intended to provoke public unrest. Although Attar removed the post shortly after the case was lodged, the investigation is now underway to assess the intent and impact of his actions. (