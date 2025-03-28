Inflammatory Instagram Post by Youth Congress Leader

Belagavi : Authorities have taken legal action against Muzammil Attar, the Youth Congress General Secretary, following a controversial social media update. Attar, a resident of Azad Nagar, found himself under scrutiny after sharing an Instagram post featuring images of tyrants Aurangzeb and Tipu Sultan.

He accompanied the post with the caption, "Baap Hai tumhare bhulna mat," paired with the dramatic tune "Jwaala Si Jalti Hai" from the film Agneepath movie, sparking immediate backlash.

The police swiftly responded by filing a case under Section 192 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which addresses actions intended to provoke public unrest. Although Attar removed the post shortly after the case was lodged, the investigation is now underway to assess the intent and impact of his actions. (