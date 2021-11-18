Infosys Foundation spends Rs 114.3 cr on lake rejuvenation, zoo infra in Mysuru

Bengaluru: Infosys Foundation, the philanthropic and CSR arm of tech giant Infosys, on Thursday, announced inauguration of three infrastructure development projects in Mysuru.



They include the rejuvenation of the Hebbal lake and Sewage Treatment Plant construction at a cost of Rs 107 crore and the building of two enclosures for gorillas at the Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens at a cost of Rs 7.3 crore. The projects were virtually inaugurated by Dr Goutham Bagadi, DC, Mysuru, and Sudha Murty, Chairperson, Infosys Foundation.

The inauguration of the Hebbal lake, Gorilla Enclosure I and the stone laying for Gorilla Enclosure II at the Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens, was also virtually attended by Ravi B P, APCCF & Member Secretary, ZAK, and Ajit M Kulkarni, Executive Director.

Speaking at the event, Sudha Murty said, "Infosys Foundation has always embraced its responsibility to create a positive impact on the environment and the communities it works in. We are happy to complete these infrastructure projects in Mysuru and are grateful to the Government of Karnataka for their support in this endeavor."

As part of these projects in Mysuru, Infosys Foundation will also support infrastructure including walkways, permanent fence walls, lighting, garbage disposal, drinking water facility, parks, and tree plantation.