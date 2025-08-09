Initiative to advance laparoscopic surgery skills undertaken

Mangaluru: Global healthcare technology leader Medtronic has partnered with Father Muller Medical College (FMMC), Mangaluru, to roll out a national-level structured surgical training programme aimed at enhancing laparoscopic and hernia surgery skills among early-career and practising surgeons.

This initiative is part of Medtronic India’s broader effort to improve clinical outcomes through hands-on, evidence-based education. The flagship element, “Pathway to Mastery in Hernia Surgery,” provides a phased mentorship structure to support the transition from conventional open surgery to advanced laparoscopic methods. Trainees will move from guided procedures to independent practice under the mentorship of experienced faculty.

“This collaboration reflects our commitment to empower surgical professionals and elevate clinical standards,” said Abhishek Bhargava, Senior Director, Medical Surgical, Medtronic India.

Rev. Fr Faustine L Lobo, Director of FMMC, said the initiative complements the institution’s academic strengths and contributes to a broader healthcare transformation. “We aim to provide a training platform that not only develops surgical competence but also benefits the patient community,” he noted.

Dr Rakesh Rai, HoD, General Surgery, FMMC, added, “We are creating a robust framework that blends technology with clinical mentorship, giving surgeons the confidence to adopt best practices in laparoscopic care.” The programme is expected to serve as a scalable model for surgical education nationwide.