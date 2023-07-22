Initiative to enhance highway safety, coupled with green beauty

Mangaluru: Mangaluru city is set to undergo a remarkable transformation as the National Environmental Conservation Federation (NECF) takes on an ambitious project to make all entry points to the city greener and more appealing. With a focus on enhancing highway safety and the night driving experience, the NECF, in collaboration with the ‘Universal Knowledge and Spiritual Trust,’ has already begun planting trees along the three main approaches to the city from Kerala, Bengaluru, and

Udupi. The initial phase of this green initiative commenced on National Highway 66, along the stretch between Fisheries College and Nethravati Bridge in Yekkur, located on the outskirts of Mangaluru city. The NECF’s conscientious research led them to select endemic and local tree species that naturally thrive in the coastal environment, ensuring the medians are adorned with flower-bearing trees and medium-level canopies, not exceeding 7 feet in height.

Varieties such as Holay Dasavala, Shivani, and Kakke were carefully chosen for their suitability, providing motorists with unobstructed views while driving at night. “We want to plant 25,000 saplings of these varieties” Shetty says with a tone of resolve.

Under the guidance of NECF’s convenor, Shashidhar Shetty, a passionate team of 35-40 volunteers, donning green T-shirts, devotes their Sundays to planting over 400 saplings on average. The deliberate choice of saplings not only enhances the aesthetics of the highways but also adds a layer of safety, preventing the glare from oncoming vehicles on the opposite side of the medians.

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has granted the necessary permissions for this greening endeavour, and they express gratitude for the NECF’s meticulous approach to managing the median plantation. The NHAI fully supports the NECF’s plan and eagerly awaits the next phase, which will encompass the stretch between Mukka and Surathkal. Furthermore, beyond their highway greening efforts, the NECF has actively campaigned against tree felling in Mangaluru city and its green belts, as well as in the Western Ghats region.

With NECF’s dedicated commitment and the support of enthusiastic volunteers, Mangaluru’s highways are on track to become safer, more ecologically friendly, and a delight to traverse for all road users.