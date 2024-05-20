Live
Sachin, Gavaskar, Rahane, Suryakumar cast their votes during fifth phase of LS Polls
Legendary Indian cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Gavaskar, Ajinkya Rahane and Suryakumar Yadav exercised their voting rights in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha Elections, here on Monday.
Tendulkar, who is national icon of Election Commission of India (ECI), was joined by his son Arjun at the polling booth.
"I am the national icon of ECI and I was involved in quite a few initiatives in raising awareness about the importance of casting a vote. Today as a proud Indian I am able to do that... I appeal all the citizens to vote as it is important for the future of our nation," Tendulkar told reporters after casting his vote.
Star India batter Suryakumar also exercised his franchise. He shared his picture with an inked finger, encouraging fellow citizens to excersice their voting rights to shape a future of the nation.
"Let’s shape the future of our nation by casting our vote today," he posted on X.
Rahane, on the other hand, shared a photo of himself and his wife Radhika after the couple voted in Mumbai. The 35-year-old cricketer wrote on X, “We did our duty. Have you?”