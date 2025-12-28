Injuries on giant wheel at Karavali Utsava raise questions on ride safety

Mangaluru: A malfunction on a giant wheel at the Karavali Utsava grounds has triggered concerns over safety standards at large public events, after a resident alleged that he and his two children were injured due to poor maintenance of the ride.

In a complaint addressed to the Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner and the Police Commissioner, K. Mohan Mulali said the incident occurred on December 24 when the cabin of the giant wheel they were riding suddenly dropped and slammed into another cabin. He alleged that broken doors and mechanical failure caused the occupants to be tossed violently inside the cabin.

Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy said authorities were examining the complaint. “Any amusement ride operating in public spaces must comply with safety norms. We are verifying whether the operators had the required permissions and maintenance clearances,” he said.

Mulali alleged that despite the seriousness of the accident, the ride operators failed to provide immediate medical aid. He claimed there was no first-aid kit or ambulance available at the venue, forcing members of the public to assist the injured family.

A district official overseeing Karavali Utsava arrangements said the operators had been reprimanded, explaining that the ambulance deployed at the venue was engaged in another medical emergency at the time. “We are reassessing emergency preparedness and response mechanisms,” the official said.

Doctors advised rest after Mulali and his children sought treatment for dizziness, nausea, and bodily pain, he said. Due to shock and trauma, the complaint was filed a day later.

Police said action would follow if negligence is established. Mulali has urged authorities to suspend the giant wheel and mandate strict safety and emergency protocols for all amusement rides.