Institute HC-led probe, not Dist Collector’s investigation: LoP

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar are directly responsible for the tragic stampede that occurred at Chinnaswamy Stadium and its surroundings. Opposition Leader R Ashoka demanded that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by a High Court judge probe the incident.

Speaking at a press conference, he stated, “We will not accept an investigation by the District Collector. A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) is being filed before the High Court Chief Justice. The investigation must be conducted under the supervision of a High Court judge, and a SIT should be formed for this purpose. The report must be submitted directly to the High Court. Justice must be delivered for all these deaths, and those responsible must be punished.”

He criticised CM Siddaramaiah for evading responsibility by claiming it was a Cricket Association event and attempting to cover up his mistakes. Ashoka demanded that both CM Siddaramaiah and Dy CM D.K. Shivakumar take moral responsibility and resign.

“How can District Collectors, who work under the CM and report to him, conduct an impartial investigation? They were responsible for planning the event, finalizing its framework, and making preparations. It’s impossible to believe they would honestly investigate the government’s lapses and errors. Deceiving the public and causing deaths is bad enough—why are they now resorting to self-deception and adding to their sins? Only a judicial probe can deliver justice to innocent lives and their parents.

The Congress government must not stoop to such pettiness even in the face of death,” he asserted.

Attempt to reap the benefits of others’ success

While everyone claims the credit, people are questioning whose fault it is. The stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium was a government-sponsored tragedy. This disaster occurred due to the Congress leaders’ mistake of trying to capitalize on someone else’s success. Ashoka alleged that their poor decisions led to the deaths of engineers, doctors, and children, reflecting the state government’s administrative failures.

“Those who celebrated by lifting the cup and posing for photos didn’t show up to carry the bodies of the innocent victims. Those who took selfies at the airport didn’t visit the homes of the deceased to shed tears. Those who honoured cricketers with turbans and garlands didn’t come to put soil on the graves of the dead. In this heartless government, the lives of ordinary people have no value,” he said. After an event at Vidhana Soudha, another program was organized at Chinnaswamy Stadium. The IPL chairman clarified that they had no information about the event’s organization. The IPL chairman and KSCA are not at fault here. “Then who brought the RCB team to Vidhana Soudha? The government must answer,” Ashoka demanded.

Why were police deployed?

After the match, police controlled the crowd of fans everywhere. By the time they finished, it was past midnight. The same police were redeployed for duty the next day. They reportedly refused to provide security for the event, but the government issued forceful instructions. The area is restricted due to the High Court’s presence, yet people even climbed onto the court premises. “The government showed utter foolishness in holding an event in such a place. Despite this, CM Siddaramaiah claims he didn’t know so many people would gather.

This shows a complete lack of common sense,” Ashoka lashed out.T

he CM held a press conference to claim it wasn’t his fault. The police department had no information about who was organizing the event, where to allow people, or where to place barricades.

“Even for small events, we arrange ambulances and doctors. For such a large crowd, more ambulances should have been provided,” he said.

A person named Poornachandra died at 3:45 pm, a girl named Divya at 4:38 pm, and another person at 4:41 pm. People were trampled to death even before the event began.

Ministers and their families were busy taking photos with cricketers. “Innocent youth were sacrificed for the ministers’ photo shoots. The event should have been canceled immediately upon learning of the deaths,” Ashoka said.