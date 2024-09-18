Internet accessed inside Bengaluru Central Prison by connecting a dongle

Bengaluru: Irregularities of Parappana Agrahara prison are coming to light, police investigation revealed that the inmates were getting internet service by placing an internet dongle in the blackspot of the jail.

This fact has come to light in the investigation conducted by the police of Electronic City Sub-Division regarding the use of mobile phones and making video calls in the jail. The notorious rowdies and influencers in the jail used to bring mobile phones and dongles for internet connection through their own channel. They used to get internet connection by placing a dongle in the gaps of the prison walls or in the blackspot identified by them. Although there are 5G jammers around the jail, the internet network is not working in certain places. Investigative sources said that the inmates have exploited this loophole.

It is suspected that certain staff working in the jail had information about the use of the internet dongle. They have kept this matter a secret from senior officials. Sources said that it is possible that mobile users are allowed to use mobile phones at certain times in collaboration with the staff.

Prisoners who have used mobile phones are not talking about the prison staff who have allowed the illegality. They are not giving a clear answer as to how they brought the mobile. A senior police officer said that the work is going on to trace the jail staff involved in the illegality.

During the inspection of the jail barracks conducted by the South East Division police on the night of September 14, three mobiles and electric stoves were also found in the barracks of the rowdy sheeter Wilson Garden Naga. It is yet to be known who gave the mobile phone to Naga, who has been in jail for many months along with 21 accomplices. It is said that Naga, who lured the jail staff, was allowed to use the mobile and stove.

It has been learned that many inmates including Naga in the jail used to prepare omelettes in the stoves whenever they wanted. Stoves were used mostly at night. He used to make an omelet at the required time. Also, it was used to heat food. Meals were served at 4 pm in the jail. Investigative sources said that it is known that influential prisoners who did not eat at that time were using the stove to heat food later and eat.

The negligence of the jail staff and Karnataka Industrial Security Force (KSISF) officials in the use of 16 mobiles, earbuds, pen drives, stoves in the jail is evident. In this regard, it is to be ascertained which staff allowed such illegality. Thus, information will be sought from the Jail Superintendent to inform the officer/staff who was on duty in the last one week, sources said.