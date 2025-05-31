Intimate tour programmes to public in advance: CM to officials

Bengaluru: ‘DC and CEOs should make their tour programs available to the public in advance. Inspection reports should be kept in proper records. Schools, hostels, residential schools should be visited regularly in the district to ensure that they are functioning properly. I have repeatedly instructed that such visits should be conducted every month without prior notice’.

‘However, I have received reports that some have not followed this. It is your responsibility to ensure that the departments and officers under your jurisdiction function properly. If you do not work efficiently, how can you expect your subordinate officers to work?’, queried Siddaramaiah.

The exploited, the poor, the common people usually come to the office of the DC. If you do not listen to their problems, who will solve them? To whom should they tell their problems? All officers should be required to live in the taluk and district headquarters. All officers should be available at the centre and available to the people. The DC should ensure this. I should be given a report on the action taken against officers who are not at the centre.

The District In-charge Secretaries should visit their respective districts at least twice a month and inspect the development works. Along with that, they should make surprise visits to schools, hostels, hospitals and submit a report to the Chief Secretary, instructed the CM.‘No one should act against the intentions and objectives of the Constitution. Such forces should not be allowed to grow under any circumstances. In recent times, such forces have been rising, and such forces should be nipped in the bud. Whoever such people are, it is the responsibility of the DCs, CEOs and SPs to ensure that such forces do not grow’, the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said vehemently.

On 10 October 1949, the Constitution Implementation Meeting discussed whether the Indian Civil Service was needed and decided to create the IAS. In that meeting, Vallabhbhai Patel said, “To lead the country in the spirit of real freedom struggles, there should be IAS service, you should understand its real concern social justice.

We are running the government with the tax money of the people. We should not forget that we and you are enjoying all the privileges with the tax money of the people. We have given all the privileges including cars and houses with tax money. Therefore, we should work with a pro-people attitude. This is the basic idea of democracy.

This year, 700 child marriages have taken place, incidents of becoming mothers in childhood have also been reported. FIRs have also been filed in many places about this. It has come to my attention that it has not been recorded. How is it that 700 child marriages are taking place even after so many years of independence? There are laws and regulations to prevent child marriage. However, they have not been used effectively in some places. Isn’t this wrong, he asked.

Why does child marriage not come to the notice of the DC? Don’t your subordinates report to you? If your subordinates do not tell you, it means that you are not efficient. You have no control over the officials, it means that they are not afraid of you’, he said.

He added, ‘295176 applications have been submitted for forest rights, of which only 16700 forest rights have been provided. This should be disposed of properly.

Cases should be disposed of properly in the DC, Tahsildar, AC courts. Decisions should be made on merit. There should be no tendency to postpone cases’.