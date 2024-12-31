JAC withdraws transport strike after meeting CM

Bengaluru : The Joint Action Committee had called for a transport strike from December 31, demanding various demands. But on Monday, the Joint Action Committee of transport organizations has withdrawn the strike after an important meeting with transport department officials led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy. Thus, transport agency buses will hit the roads as usual on December 31.

With two important demands, namely the release of 38 months of arrears money and a wage increase from January 2024, the Joint Action Committee led by Ananth Subbarao had prepared to stop the buses of four corporations including KSRTC and BMTC and go on strike from 6 am on Tuesday, December 31. In this context, a meeting was held on Monday with CM Siddaramaiah, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy and transport department officials. The demands of the employees were brought to the attention of the CM in this meeting. The CM also seemed to be positive.

Speaking after the meeting, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy said, on December 31, the Joint Action Committee had proposed to go on strike with various demands. He also knows the financial situation of our corporation. ‘When the BJP government was in power in the past, it had taken a loan of Rs 5900 crore. The organization has worked on behalf of the employees. I have also discussed the demands of the employees with the CM. The Rs 220 crores due to 11,000 employees have been released, and the CM has released another Rs 2,000 crore.’

‘If that money comes, the problem will be solved. We have also told the CM about the salary revision. The budget will come in February. I have demanded that the grant be given then. He said that the problem will be solved after Sankranti.’ Furthermore, the Labour Department had also called an important meeting tomorrow regarding the strike. It was to be held under the leadership of the Labour Department Commissioner. The meeting was attended by the presidents of the Joint Action Committee of six transport employees’ organizations, including the MDs of KSRTC and BMTC, who have called for the strike.Joint Action Committee President Ananth Subbarao said that our demands, such as 38 months of arrears and a wage agreement from January 1, have been made. CM Siddaramaiah will talk to us about it. We have already said that if we talk at the CM level, the problem will be resolved. Minister Ramalinga Reddy has sent us a letter saying that the CM will call a meeting. In this context, we have called off the strike, he said. We are calling on the employees to all perform their duties normally. We will request the CM to hold a meeting with us as soon as possible and fulfil our demands.

The government has already released the Rs 226 crore that was due to retired employees. He said that the corporation will receive Rs 2,000 crore as a subsidy.