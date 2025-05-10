Jai Hind Yatra: ‘India is strong and we will face the enemy’

Bengaluru: A ‘Jai Hind Yatra’ was held by the the Congress party on Friday in Bengaluru in support of the Indian security forces which are carrying out ‘Operation Sindoor’ in retaliation to the Pahalgam massacre in which 26 people were killed by Pakistan-backed terrorists. Congress leaders said that “irrespective of Pakistan’s misadventures, India is strong and we will face the enemy.”

The ‘Jai Hind Yatra’ by the Congress took place from K.R. Circle to Minsk Square in Bengaluru, under the leadership of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

Ministers H.K. Patil, G. Parameshwara, K.H. Muniyappa, H.C. Mahadevappa, Dinesh Gundu Rao, Priyank Kharge, Dr. M.C. Sudhakar, Bose Raju, and Chief Whip of the Legislative Council Saleem Ahmed, along with MLA Rizwan Arshad and others participated in the march.

Government and private sector officials, employees, representatives of various organisations, and thousands of students also took part in the rally.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the ‘Jai Hind Yatra’, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress President, D.K. Shivakumar, stated that the Tiranga yatra programme was organised by the state government to condemn the terrorist attack in Pahalgam and also to support Indian armed forces which are carrying out ‘Operation Sindoor’.

“We want to send a big message to the whole nation through this Tiranga yatra. At this juncture, whole world is looking at India. We are highlighting that everyone should stand united at this stage and also we are giving moral courage to Indian soldiers,” Dy CM Shivakumar stated.

“Jai Hind Tiranga Yatra has been organised in Karnataka. We have invited all sections of society including students, the government employees, organisations, institutions irrespective of their background. We want to salute our armed forces. The integrity of the country is important. We have decided to do this by taking out this march today,” he stated.

“I am very happy that all sections of the society including retired armed forces soldiers, students and other political parties are participating.

Let’s toe together for the country’s pride. Irrespective of Pakistan’s misadventures, India is strong and we will face the enemy,” he stated. “We should extend support to Indian soldiers who are fighting for our country,” he underlined.