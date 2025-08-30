Jain seers rally behind Dharmasthala

Jainseers from across the country assembled in Dharmasthala on Friday for a “Dharma Protection Conclave,” expressing solidarity with Dharmadhikari Dr. Veerendra Heggade and the centuries-old traditions of the temple town.

Leading the deliberations, Dhavalakeerthi Bhattaraka Swamiji of Arhanthagiri Jain Mutt (Tamil Nadu) said, “Jains live by truth and non-violence. We harm no one, but we will not spare those who attempt to harm us. Attempts to malign Dharmasthala have failed; truth and justice will always prevail.”

Seers described Dharmasthala as a symbol of sarva dharma samanvaya (harmony of all faiths). Bhavanakeerthi Swamiji of Kanakagiri called Heggade “a divine man, not just a human”, while Charukeerthi Swamiji of Shravanabelagola said Hindu and Jain traditions were inseparable.

Noted scholar Nadoja Hampana praised Heggade’s composure, restraint, and leadership, calling him “a moral force for Karnataka”. Other pontiffs lauded the extensive service initiatives of Dharmasthala in education, healthcare, and rural development.

In his response, Heggade said the gathering during the Jain Dasalakshana festival filled him with “renewed inspiration”. He urged that truth, discipline, and ethical living — cornerstones of Jain philosophy — must be practised daily, not only preached.

The conclave concluded with a grand procession, temple prayers, and a collective vow to safeguard Dharmasthala’s role as a beacon of faith, harmony, and social service.