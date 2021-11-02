Janasevaka to deliver 58 services at doorsteps of people

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai on Monday launched a Janasevaka project to deliver 58 services of eight departments to the doorstep of the people. At the ceremony held in front of Vidhana Soudha, CM Basavaraj Bommai inaugurated the Janasevaka - Unified Grievance Redressal System and the Department of Transportation's paperless and contactless services.



The Janasevaka scheme includes the Indian Identity Authority (Aadhaar), Revenue Department 21, Karnataka Building and Other Construction Workers Council 9, BBMP 18, one service from Disability and Senior Citizens Welfare Department. One service is provided by the Health and Family Welfare Department, three by the Police Department and one by the Food and Civil Supplies Department.

The scheme has been implemented in all 198 wards of BBMP from Monday. It is expected to be implemented in all parts of the state by January 26, 2022. Also, Janasevaks will appointed under this scheme.

People can call the Government Service on 080-44554455 or request for Mobile One Software or register at www.janasevaka. karnataka.gov. in website. The Janasevaks will go to the people's doorstep with relevant application forms in the time allotted by people. The application will be submitted from home and service to be given.

Speaking on the launch of the project, the Chief Minister Bommai said, 'People cannot easily get government services. The power of the government must not be in the hands of just a few people. For that reason, the Janasevaka scheme has been honoured". "If the service reaches the doorstep of people, then corruption will fall. People will benefit and there won't be delay," He said.

Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai said that post the death of actor Puneethh Rajkumar there is demand to give him award of Karnataka Ratna. It will be discussed with other dignitaries and decision to be taken.