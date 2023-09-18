Janata Darshan to be held in all districts on Sept 25

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has directed the simultaneous organization of Janata Darshan (public grievances redressal program) in all districts on September 25, with each district’s in charge minister leading the initiative. The Chief Minister has instructed deputy commissioners, zilla panchayat CEOs, and district superintendents of police to coordinate the necessary arrangements systematically and responsibly.

Citizens from various parts of the state have been coming to Bengaluru to meet the Chief Minister and discuss various issues. To address these concerns at the district level and make the government more accessible, it has been decided to hold Janata Darshan programs every month in each district. The aim is to provide a platform for local residents to bring their issues and appeals to the attention of the authorities in their respective districts.

On the scheduled day, all district-level officials from various departments will be present to receive and process public applications and requests through the Integrated Public Grievance Redressal System (IPGRS) software. The relevant applications will be reviewed with care and urgency within the stipulated time frame. Additionally, it has been suggested that similar taluk-level programs should be conducted every 15 days, selecting a taluk from each district for this purpose.