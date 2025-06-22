Kadaba yoga prodigy Akshaya Babubettu shines in capital event

Bengaluru: In a proud moment for rural Karnataka, Grade V student Akshaya Babubettu from the Government Higher Primary School in Yenekallu, Kadaba taluk, was invited as a special guest by the state government to participate in the National Yoga Day celebrations held in front of the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah presided over the grand event, which saw the participation of over 5,000 yoga practitioners. Akshaya was given a five-minute slot to perform live on the main stage, showcasing her exceptional yoga talent. She was accompanied by her parents and yoga instructor Sharath Margiladka, following an official invitation extended by the government.

Akshaya, the daughter of Mohan Kumar and Divya from Baladi in Yenekallu village, has been undergoing training at the Nirantara Yoga Centre and has already amassed an impressive array of accolades. She has won six gold medals, one silver, and three bronze medals in various competitive yoga events, standing out for her dedication and discipline at a very young age.

Among her most remarkable achievements is her entry into the World Wide Book of Records and the London Book of Records for holding the Hanumanasana pose for 50 minutes and 20 seconds, a rare accomplishment that sets her apart on the global stage.

Her growing list of accolades includes a 6th-place finish at the 9th International Yoga Day Championship held in July 2023 in Koramangala, a 2nd-place win at the B.K.S. Iyengar Memorial National Yoga Championship in August 2023 in Bengaluru, and a 7th-place finish at the World Fitness Federation of Yogasana Sports in the Sub-Junior Girls category. She also holds a record in the International Yoga Book of Records for maintaining the Natarajasana pose for one full minute.

She has also bagged several medals in other high-profile competitions. These include a 3rd-place win at the 15th National Yogasana Championship organized by the Yogasana Sports Federation of India, a bronze medal at the Puneeth Rajkumar Memorial State-Level Championship in Shivamogga, and gold medals in the taluk-level event at Bilinele, the Dasara State Meet in Mysuru, the state-level competitions in Moodbidri, and at the Ganga International School in Bengaluru. She also secured bronze medals at national-level events in Rajajinagar and Mysuru, and topped it all with a gold medal at the International Yoga Championship held in Dubai in May 2025.

Akshaya’s outstanding talent came to light during Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader’s visit to Kudmaru village. Her achievements were brought to his attention by her parents, former Taluk Panchayat member Fazal Kodimbala, and local school teacher Khader.

Moved by her inspiring story, Speaker Khader personally recommended her name to District In-Charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, which led to her official inclusion in the prestigious state-level event.

Speaking to reporters Fazal Kodimbala said, “It is a matter of immense pride that a government school student from a remote village has been recognized and invited by the Karnataka government to perform at such a significant occasion. Acknowledging such rural talent is vital—it gives wings to many more aspiring children from similar backgrounds.”

Akshaya’s participation in the Bengaluru event is not just a celebration of her achievements but a strong message about the potential that exists in rural government schools. Her story stands as a powerful testament to how talent, dedication, and timely recognition can break social and geographical barriers, allowing young children to dream big and achieve even bigger.