Kalam Youth Startup awards to be held on Aug 12

Bengaluru: BJP Minority Morcha President Jamal Siddiqui said on Wednesday that on the occasion of International Youth Day which will be celebrated on August 12, outstanding youth from the minority communities will be felicitated at the BJP headquarters in Delhi.

He said that former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam continues to remain relevant in the minds of BJP workers and citizens of the country.

Former President Kalam had dedicated himself to educating children, whom he considered the future of India, Siddiqui added. He criticised the Congress and other political parties for forgetting former President Kalam, adding that the latter was a nationalist who always spoke about a united and developed India.