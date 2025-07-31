Live
- Four arrested; booty worth Rs 20.4 lakh recovered
- TTD EO pats Padmavathi College faculty & staff
- Sri City, EPFO hold awareness session on PM-VBRY scheme
- Sandhya Puchalapalli bags CNBC-TV18 award
- Take measures to prevent clogging of drains in city
- Stakeholders unite in Tirupati to combat human trafficking
- Two killed, nine injured as bus rams stationary truck
- Police inspect suspected mass grave sites near Dharmasthala
- Neglect of elderly attracts punishment
- Man duped of Rs 5 lakh in fake gold coin scam, suspect absconding
Kalam Youth Startup awards to be held on Aug 12
Highlights
Bengaluru: BJP Minority Morcha President Jamal Siddiqui said on Wednesday that on the occasion of International Youth Day which will be celebrated on August 12, outstanding youth from the minority communities will be felicitated at the BJP headquarters in Delhi.
He said that former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam continues to remain relevant in the minds of BJP workers and citizens of the country.
Former President Kalam had dedicated himself to educating children, whom he considered the future of India, Siddiqui added. He criticised the Congress and other political parties for forgetting former President Kalam, adding that the latter was a nationalist who always spoke about a united and developed India.
