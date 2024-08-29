Kannada Actor Darshan Transferred To Ballari Prison Amid VIP Treatment Allegations

Kannada film star Darshan Thoogudeepa, currently facing murder charges, was relocated from Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara Prison to Ballari Prison on Thursday. This transfer comes in the wake of accusations that the actor was receiving preferential treatment while in custody.



The controversy erupted when a photograph circulated on social media earlier this week, showing Darshan in a relaxed setting within the prison grounds. The image depicted the actor seated comfortably, cigarette and coffee mug in hand, accompanied by three others, including a known criminal. Additionally, a video purportedly showing Darshan engaged in a video call from within the prison further fueled public outrage.

In response to these allegations of VIP treatment, Karnataka Police have launched an investigation, forming three separate teams to probe the matter.

Following a Bengaluru court's approval, Darshan and his co-accused have been distributed to various prisons across the state. While Darshan was sent to Ballari, his alleged accomplices were assigned to facilities in Mysuru, Shivamogga, Dharwad, Vijayapura, Kalaburagi, Belagavi, and Tumakuru. Three of the accused will remain at Parappana Agrahara Central Jail.

The case revolves around the June 9 kidnapping, assault, and murder of Renukaswamy, a 33-year-old auto driver. Allegedly, the crime was orchestrated by Darshan in retaliation for offensive social media messages sent to actress Pavithra Gowda, rumored to be the actor's partner. Investigations suggest Darshan's direct involvement in the assault.

The court has extended the judicial custody of Darshan, Gowda, and other accused until September 9, as the case continues to unfold.