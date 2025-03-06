Kannada YouTuber MD Sameer Faces Legal Action Over Dharmasthala Rape-Murder Case Video

A show-cause notice has been issued to Kannada YouTuber MD Sameer by the Karnataka cyber cell for allegedly spreading misinformation in a video about a 2012 rape and murder case in Dharmasthala.

The video, which has garnered nearly 10 million views, revisits the case of Sowjanya, a Pre-University student who was raped and murdered at Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara College. Sameer's content suggested involvement by a relative of Dharmadhikari Veerendra Hegde and alleged that the religious leader controlled criminal activities in the area.

The case was initially investigated by the CBI, but the accused, Santhosh Rao, was acquitted. Following the notice, Sameer released another video claiming he was targeted due to his Muslim identity.