Kargal PSI rescues trader from suicide

Shivamogga: A Bengaluru-based cloth trader, overwhelmed by financial distress and family health issues, was saved from taking his own life at Jog Falls by Police Sub-Inspector Nagaraj on Wednesday, August 27. The Kargal police officer’s swift intervention and compassionate counselling averted a tragedy, allowing the man to return safely to his hometown.

The Shivamogga Superintendent of Police shared details of the incident on social media platform X, commending PSI Nagaraj’s efforts, stating, “With empathy, the PSI of Kargal Police Station counselled an individual intent on ending his life at Jog Falls, restoring his hope, contacting his family by phone, and ensuring his safe return to Bengaluru.”

While patrolling Jog Falls, SI Nagaraj was alerted by local auto drivers about a man asking about hazardous locations at the site. Sensing potential danger, Nagaraj approached the individual, who was identified as a Bengaluru cloth merchant.

The man disclosed that mounting debts from business losses and his parents’ medical expenses had driven him to despair. Having left home 20 days prior, he had roamed bus and railway stations before resolving to end his life at the falls.

Through patient counselling, Nagaraj convinced the trader to abandon his suicide plan. The successful intervention ensured the man’s safe return home, highlighting the impact of timely action and empathy in preventing a tragic outcome.