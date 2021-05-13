Karnataka CET exams postponed from July to August

Bengaluru: The State CET exams scheduled to held on 7, 8 and 9 of July, have been postponed to 28, 29, 30 August due to the postponement of the annual 2nd PUC examinations and on consideration of the rising Covid-19 cases, a statement from the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) said.

A KEA statement said, "Common Entrance Test-2021 scheduled to be held on 07-07-2021 and 08-07-2021 and Kannada Language Test on 09-07-2021 have been postponed. Now, CET-2021 will be conducted on 28-08-2021 and 29-08-2021 and Kannada Language Test on 30-08-2021; further applications will be invited through online shortly.

For latest updates, candidates must remain in touch with the KEA Website (http://kea.kar.nic.in)." . This alters the academic calendar of students for the second year in a row after the examination was similarly postponed due to the lockdown over the coronavirus pandemic last year.

The CET examination is for admission to undergraduate professional courses and there were around 1.92 lakh students who registered for it last year.