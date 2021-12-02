Karnataka Chief Minister Bommai Put A Full Stop On The Rumours Of Lockdown

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaj Bommai put a stop to rumours of a 'lockdown' across the state in the context of the emerging Omicron variant of coronavirus, saying his government seemed to have no plans to implement shutdown-like restrictions.



However, the chief minister stated that depending on the number of cases and circumstances, severe actions may be adopted in the upcoming days. He went on to say that COVID guidelines should be observed in situations where people congregate. CM Bommai also stated that his government is implementing all necessary precautions and is maintaining a close eye on the emerging Omicron coronavirus variant.

Furthermore, in response to the emergence of additional concentrations in the state, the administration has strengthened restrictions on the Delta variation as well. To prevent the virus from spreading further, the chief minister stated that the government must manage things on two levels. He mentioned that the state administration has released recommendations for establishing clusters in areas where an increase in instances has been noted. Those in the groupings are tested again seven days following the first test results are positive. At SDM college in Dharwad, about 4000 people were tested. Similar tests are being conducted in Bengaluru clusters in Mysuru, Hassan, and Anekal.

So far, Karnataka has announced several restrictions. These restrictions include increasing the number of international passengers screened at airports. Keralites are required to provide RT-PCR negative reports. Border checks have been tightened and there will be no public events held at educational institutions.

Meanwhile, international visitors arriving in the state will be required to take an RT-PCR test and would be subject to a seven-day home quarantine, according to an order issued by the Karnataka government yesterday. According to Health Minister K Sudhakar, roughly 2,500 international travellers arrive in the state every day, and everyone must now undertake RT-PCR testing.