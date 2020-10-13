Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa convinces Sriramulu to accept new portfolio

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday succeeded in "convincing" BJP's Valmiki leader B Sriramulu to accept his new portfolio.

Sriramulu had been miffed after his portfolio was changed from the Health ministry to Social Welfare.

Yediyurappa carried out a minor reshuffle on Monday, by taking away the Health and Family Welfare Ministry from Sriramulu just ahead of Mysuru Dasara, which is slated to open on October 17.

Although he was made the Social Welfare Minister, sans the Backward Class Ministry, the reshuffle had reportedly upset Sriramulu.

To show his displeasure, Sriramulu started using private vehicles, discarding his official vehicles, to meet leaders in the state, which strengthened rumours about his being upset with Yediyurappa.

Speaking to reporters after his meeting with Yediyurappa at the CM's home office here, Sriramulu said he is "convinced" and "very happy" to be the Social Welfare Minister.

"I think CM has thought in the right direction. He told me that he did not remove me for my underperformance but all that he wanted was to ensure that the Health and Family Welfare Ministry is with my colleague Dr K. Sudhakar who is a doctor himself," he explained.

Incidentally, Sriramulu was in the news recently following reports that he had expressed a wish to become the Deputy Chief Minister when he visited a temple.

In response to a question, Sriramulu asserted that he was neither 'miffed' nor 'upset' with anyone over the cabinet rejig.

"What is there to be angry about?" he questioned and remarked that he wished his cabinet colleague (Dr. Sudhakar) to achieve all the success as the state was registering almost 10,000 Covid positive cases daily.

"I do not wish to be seen as an impediment in protecting people's health. I had asked for the Social Welfare department in the beginning itself, but under changed circumstances the department has come to me now. I will work hard to bring a good name to this government," he said.

Meanwhile, newly appointed Health and Family Welfare Minister, K. Sudhakar who too had accompanied Sriramulu to the CM's home office, asserted that the change in cabinet portfolios should not be seen as a "demotion" but a "promotion" for Sriramulu's hard work. "He has worked to get there and he has got it," he said.