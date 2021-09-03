Karnataka committed to Modi’s vision to make India TB-free: Dr K Sudhakar

Bengaluru: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday held a video conference on tuberculosis (TB) eradication with all the State health ministers. Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr K Sudhakar participated in the video conference chaired by Mandaviya to review the progress made in the fight against TB. Speaking to media persons, on the Union Minister 's meeting with all State health minsters, Sudhakar said, "Karnataka is the first State in the country to launch Active TB Case Finding Campaign to screen 29 lakh people recovered from Covid-19 and their families. Our government is committed to realising PM Narendra Modi ji's vision of TB-free India by 2025."



"PM has laid out a vision to make India TB free by 2025. Karnataka is the first State to launch a campaign to find active TB cases in more than 29 lakh people who have recovered from Covid-19 and their family members. So far about 7 lakh people have been screened and 157 active TB cases have been reported," the minister explained.

The Union minister suggested that SARI and ILI cases must be evaluated for Covid-19 and everyone must continue to follow Covid appropriate behaviour. He appreciated Karnataka's progress in vaccination drive and Lasika Utsava, Sudhakar said.