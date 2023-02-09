Karnataka commuters have paid toll charges of Rs 10,000 crore in 5 years

Bengaluru: The people in Karnataka have paid toll charges of Rs 10,000 crores in the last five years, from April 2018 to December 2022. According to the information released by the Ministry of Highways and Transport, around Rs 1.5 lakh crore has been collected in tolls across the country. Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan are the top two states in this list.

Motorists have paid Rs 9,982 crore in toll plazas across Karnataka in the last 5 years. In the year 2021 to 22, the highest i.e. Rs 2,269.2 crore has been collected. As there are three months in this financial year, there is a possibility that more amount will be collected in this line as well. As of December 31, 2022, 2,268.9 crore toll charges have been collected in Karnataka this year.

Around 33,881.2 crores collected across the country in 2021-22, In the first three quarters of this year. In this list, Uttar Pradesh collected Rs 17,242 crore toll, while Rajasthan collected Rs 16,565.9 crore.

These two countries occupy the top two positions in toll collection. Then there are other states Gujarat, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, and 50% of the country's toll is collected from these five states. Karnataka is at 8th position.

There has been a huge increase in toll collection after the National Highways Authority implemented the fast tag system on highways. As early as 2014, FASTag was used in some parts of the Golden Quadrilateral Highway. In 2015, FASTag was also used on the Bangalore-Chennai highway. In 2019, FASTag was made mandatory on all national highways. However, in 2021-22 FASTAG was fully implemented. As per the Ministry of Highways and Transport, the toll rates are revised on April 1 every year.