Karnataka dancer-actor Kishore, accomplice held in drugs case

Mangaluru: Dancer-actor Kishore Aman Shetty and another person were arrested on the charges of peddling and consumption of drugs, the Mangaluru city police said on Saturday.

Shetty, a well-known celeb in the coastal region, rose to fame by participating in TV reality shows like 'Dance India Dance' and featuring in the Bollywood superhit flick 'ABCD: Anybody Can Dance', directed by Tamil dancing sensation Prabhudeva. Apart from Shetty, 30, police also arrested Aqeel Nausheel, 28, for allegedly possessing synthetic drug MDMA or Meth or Molly.

"The CCB police arrested the accused (Shetty and Aqeel) this morning. They purchased drugs from Mumbai and sold the contraband in Mangaluru," City Police Commissioner Vikash Kumar Vikash told reporters.

The police claimed that both procured drugs from Maharashtra and Bengaluru to sell them in Mangaluru to students and others.

The police seized MDMA, a motorcycle, and two mobile phones from their possession. Aqeel earlier worked as a safety officer in a Gulf country but returned to India around a year ago. Shetty also got involved in selling MDMA for easy money. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered against the duo.