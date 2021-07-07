Karnataka Deputy CM Laxman Savadi's son 'threatens' accident victim's family

Bagalkot: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi's elder son, Chidananda, is alleged to have threatened the family of the victim of an accident in which his car was involved. Relatives of the victim also insist that Chidananda Savadi is trying to hush up the case by using influence.

Kodaleppa Boli (58), a farmer, was killed after being hit by a speeding luxury car on National Highway 50 near Koodalasangama Cross near Bagalkot in northern Karanataka on Monday evening. He later succumbed to injuries in a private hospital.

The licence plates of the car involved in the accident were traced to Chidananda Savadi. He was said to be returning from a trip with friends.

The victim's relatives alleged that Chidananda Savadi tried to escape from the scene without even bothering to shift the victim to the hospital and even threatened local residents who had gathered at the spot.

Boli Siddappa, a relative of the victim, recalled that after the accident, "instead of shifting the victim to the hospital, Chidananda tried to escape, declaring to the local residents that he is the son of the Deputy CM." Siddappa added that Chidananda and his friends "beat up a local boy who was trying to take a picture of the car and deleted it."

Later, the police arrived at the spot and helped Chidananda get away from the scene, the victim's relatives said. They also said that the accused and his friends damaged the licence plates to avoid being identified.

Chidananda Savadi has refuted the allegations made against him. "I was coming back from a trip to the Anjanadri Hills. We were travelling in two cars. At the time of the accident, I was travelling in another car. I came back to the spot after my friends informed me about the accident. We helped to shift the victim to the hospital. Unfortunately, he succumbed to injuries. I will talk to his family," he said.

The police is investigating the accident.