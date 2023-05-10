Live
- Karnataka Elections 2023: Villagers of Vijayapur broke the voting machines
- HD Deve Gowda arrived in a helicopter to vote
- Karnataka Elections 2023: KPCC President DK Shivakumar after voting drove an auto
- Manipal Hospital supported 16 inpatients with transportation and medical assistance to vote
- Voting is important to write the grand future of the state: CM Basavaraja Bommai
- No entry for non-voters, Decision on some tourist spots in the state
- YS Jagan to tour Visakhapatnam tomorrow, here is the schedule
- AP govt. assures to afford excess burden imposed on Haj Yatra
- Hyderabad: Girls overpower boys in SSC exam results
- Telangana: TSPSC paper leak case becoming more complex
Karnataka Elections 2023: Villagers of Vijayapur broke the voting machines
The incident happened in Vijayapura district where the villagers smashed the voting machines due to wrong information.The incident took place in...
The incident happened in Vijayapura district where the villagers smashed the voting machines due to wrong information.
The incident took place in Masabinala village of Basavan Bagewadi taluk of Vijayapur district. EVMs and VVPAT machines were kept in reserve for use in the case of voting machines. They were observed by the staff to be brought back and questioned by the people. This time, when the staff did not answer correctly, they broke the voting machine thinking it was a mistake.
The incident took place when the reserved voting machines were being brought back to Vijayapura from Bisanala, Donura village. They broke the voting machine thinking wrongly that the polling process was suspended halfway through and was being taken back.
During the incident, the officers' car was damaged. The staff were also beaten up and due to the incident, a chaotic atmosphere was created in the village of Masabinala. However, the voting process continues