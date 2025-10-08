  • Menu
Karnataka Extends Dasara Holidays Till October 18 to Complete Social and Educational Survey

The government agreed to extend holidays and will make up the lost eight working days later.

The Karnataka government has extended Dasara holidays for government and aided schools till October 18. This is to allow teachers to complete the Social and Educational Survey.

The survey, run by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes, was supposed to end on Tuesday. But teachers said it was hard to teach and do the survey at the same time. The government agreed to extend holidays and will make up the lost eight working days later.

Key Points:

  • Survey progress varies: 97% in Koppal, 67% in Dakshina Kannada
  • 1.6 lakh enumerators involved, including 1.2 lakh teachers
  • Pre-university lecturers are exempt due to exams
  • Bengaluru teachers are surveying 10–15 households each and aim to finish by October 20
  • Government announced ₹20 lakh compensation for families of three teachers who died during the survey
