Karnataka Government May Name Metro Station After Field Marshal KM Cariappa

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar announced on Sunday that the state government is considering naming a Namma Metro station after Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa. He said that the decision would be discussed and finalized in consultation with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

He emphasized that both he and the Chief Minister were open to honoring Cariappa’s legacy and would take up initiatives that reflect his contributions.

Shivakumar said these words during a felicitation event organized by the Kodava Samaj. The event was held to express gratitude to the government for granting them seven acres of land.

Shivakumar praising the Kodava community by highlighted their significant contributions to various fields, such as politics, sports, the judiciary, and the armed forces, among others. He noted that several Kodavas have served as MLAs, Rajya Sabha members, and MLCs under the Congress party and acknowledged their importance in Karnataka's political landscape.

He encouraged the community to support the government, reaffirming their intention to ensure political representation for Kodavas in the state.