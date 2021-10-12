Karnataka Government Plans To Begin Physical Education Sessions For Children Aged 1 to 5 After Dasara

To clear up any uncertainty on the resumption of schools for grades 1 to 5, the state government announced on Monday that offline classes would restart across Karnataka on October 21, following the Dasara break. While after theDasara holidays, the government will begin distributing noon meals at schools.

Physical courses for grades 1 to 5 and the mid-day meal will restart on October 21, stated Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh. The department has made all of the required preparations for the resumption of both programmes.



Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has also agreed to resume primary school sessions, according to the education minister. He noted that in this regard, they are in in contact with the Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee and experts.

Meanwhile, on October 11, Karnataka reported 373 new COVID-19 instances, bringing the total to 29,81,400. The city of Bengaluru reported 146 cases and five deaths. The dead toll in Karnataka has risen to 37,895. This is in addition to the 28 patients who died for reasons unrelated to COVID-19. However, the test positivity rate was 0.45 percent for the day, but the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 2.68 percent.